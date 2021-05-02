Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin gives birth in US

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Lizzy Aishat Anjorin-Lawal has announced the arrival of her newborn baby.

She announced the birth of the child in an Instagram post on Saturday night.

However, she didn’t reveal the day of birth and the baby’s gender.

The actress, who said God has ended her shame completely, added that the child was born in Florida, USA.

“E G A N M I D O G O. OBA ASETAN MAKU HAS DONE IT AGAIN. HE JUDGES BASED ON HEART NOT BY HOW YOU ARE JUDGED BY HUMANS. OBA PEGANMIRE HAS END MY SHAME COMPLETELY …

“JOIN US CELEBRATE ALLAH’S FAVOUR HE’S BLESSED US YET AGAIN. IT ENDED IN PRAISE ALIHAMDULILLAH. DATE : 1/5/2021 LOCATION: MIAMI FLORIDA USA,” she captioned the video of her and her husband dancing with her baby bump.

The father of Lizzy’s baby is Adegboyega Lawal, whom she married in July 2020 after about 14 years of relationship.

Lizzy, who is in her early 40s, has an 18-year-old daughter named Rotimi Anjorin from an earlier relationship.