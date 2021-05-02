Nnamdi Kanu defends Fr. Mbaka, knocks Buhari govt.

Nnamdi Kanu, the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has thrown his weight behind the spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

Kanu, in a statement he personally authored today, labeled anyone asking Mbaka to address the issue of contract raised by the Presidency a “moron and educated illiterate.”

Mbaka, who supported Mr. Buhari in his first and second terms, recently called for the president’s impeachment.

However, President Buhari’s spokesman Garba Shehu alleged that the U-turn by Mbaka was because his principal turned down the Catholic priest’s request for contracts.

In the reaction on Friday, Garba Shehu said Mr. Mbaka recently “asked for contracts as compensation for his support.

“An outsider distilling the avalanche of verbiage will be surprised that after supporting the President two times to win the Presidency, Father Mbaka has made a complete U-Turn, preposterously asking President Buhari to resign or be impeached,” Presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu said.

“Here is the point of departure: Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support.

“Anyone familiar with President Buhari knows that he doesn’t break the laid down rules in dealing with contracts or any other government business for that matter. He requested the appropriate authorities to deal with the matter in accordance with laid down rules.

“Inside the Villa, discretion prevailed, that if those pictures and requests were made public, the followers will turn against the religious leader. None of it was released. Now, this is what is eating Father Mbaka.”

Reacting to the issue today, Nnamdi Kanu said:

“What has a contract to do with Rev Fr. Mbaka calling for the impeachment of the mask-wearing #Fulani terrorist in Aso Rock?

“Anybody asking Mbaka to address the issue of the contract is a sophisticated moron, an educated illiterate. Quit gossiping, focus on the issue of impeachment.”

However, the support from Nnamdi Kanu came few days after Mbaka praised the IPOB leader.

Speaking in a sermon on Wednesday, Mbaka said God will bless Kanu for his courage because the rising insecurity in the country is “mind-blowing”.

The Catholic priest, however, said he has never met Kanu and does not know him.

“Up till today, I don’t know who Nnamdi Kanu is. I have never seen him face-to-face. Look at my hand on the altar again but I want to tell you something,” he said.

“Wherever he is, may God bless him; because if someone has risen up to shout that his brothers are suffering, is it a crime?

“May the Lord bless his courage. What is happening is tear-shedding, heart-rending, nerve-breaking, mind-blowing.”