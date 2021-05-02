Manchester United, Liverpool match postponed after fans protest

By Muhaimin Olowporoku

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool has been postponed.

The postponement followed a large protest by United fans at Old Trafford against the owners of the club, the Glazer family.

United announced the postponement in a statement on the club website.

They said the decision was taken after discussion among the Police, The Premier League, Trafford Council and other stakeholders.

The club noted that the match was postponed due to safety concerns and security considerations around the protest today, Sunday.

A revised date for the game will be announced after another meeting with the Premier League, the club said.

United fans before the match today congregated in their thousands outside the stadium while some even managed to gain access to the pitch.

Protesters demonstrated at the Lowry Hotel in Salford by singing anti-Glazer songs and letting off flares.

Due to this, the United team coach was unable to depart the hotel.