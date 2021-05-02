Home Nigeria News #JusticeForHinnyHumoren: Job-seeking Akwa Ibom lady found dead

#JusticeForHinnyHumoren: Job-seeking Akwa Ibom lady found dead

By
Taiwo Okanlawon
-
By Taiwo Okanlawon

A lady, Iniobiong Umoren also known as Hinny Humoren who was declared missing after she went for a job interview in Uyo has been confirmed dead.

The victim’s friend Umoh Uduak had taken to Twitter on Thursday, 29th of April to call out for help that her friend who was going for a job interview at airport road was in trouble.

According to Umoh, her friend sent her voice note on WhatsApp screaming for help after arriving at her interview venue and since then she has not been found and her numbers were switched off.

“Y’all my friend @HinyHumoren is in trouble and she needs our help. I’m currently in Lagos and I can’t help than to put this out there. Earlier today she told me she was going for a job interview at airport road which is quite far from her house,” she tweeted.

“To cut everything short, she sent me a 1sec audio record on WhatsApp and I had to call her back to know if she wanted to say something to me, but immediately I called her I heard her screaming. Someone, please help her out.”

Soon after, social media went viral with her story and the identity of her abductor was unmasked as one Uduak Frank Akpan.

The suspect was said to have taken Umoren to his house where an argument ensured, and he used an object to hit her on her head.

It was also gathered that the victim was allegedly raped and murdered by her abductor who later buried her in a shallow grave.

Umoh also confirmed that her friend was raped and killed on Sunday morning while the suspect has been handed over to the police.

“They raped and killed my friend,” she tweeted.

This new development has led to an outburst on social media with different reactions and many calling for justice.

