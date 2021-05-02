Inter Milan topple Juventus for Italian title

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Inter Milan have been crowned Italian Serie A champions for the 2020/21 season.

This was after Atalanta were held to a 1-1 draw by Sassuolo on Sunday afternoon.

The Nerazzurri ended Juventus nine-year dominance in Seria A as they clinched their first title in 11 years.

Inter played their way to victory on Saturday, with a 2-0 victory over Crotone, leaving themselves 14 points ahead of Atlanta in second place with only 16 points available.

Atlanta drew 1-1 at Sassuolo, making Inter end Juve’s reign.

It is the first time Inter have won the scudetto since the famous treble under Jose Mourinho in 2010.

The club slipped into bad times over the past decade.

Along with some serious investment in the squad, Antonio Conte’s arrival transformed them into the best team in Italy.

Nerazzurri won 82 points from the first 34 matches of the campaign, scoring 74 goals and conceding 29 in that time.

S I A M O N O I. S I A M O N O I.

I C A M P I O N I D E L L’ I T A L I A S I A M O N O I. 1️⃣9️⃣⚫️🔵#IMScudetto #IMInter #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/Y64V27gUKf — Inter (@Inter) May 2, 2021