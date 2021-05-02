Insecurity: Alaafin sends message to Buhari

By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to fix Nigeria’s security challenges.

The monarch made this known at the 51st birthday celebration of Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams held on Saturday in Lagos.

Oba Adeyemi expressed displeasure over the atrocities being perpetrated by terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

Adeyemi charged the federal government to be proactive and ensure that the South-West is safe for residents.

“Bandits and kidnappers now have the monopoly of violence which is the reason why we are in this current situation.”

The Oba commended Adams for his courage, steadfastness and doggedness in the struggle for the liberation of the Yoruba race.

“Aare Gani Adams’ appointment is divine and based on merit. It took me over five years to consult widely and seek the support of the gods in the spiritual realms before he was appointed,” he said.

The Onifegunwa of Ifegunwa in Ile-Ife, Oba Adewole Adedire, who represented the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, assured that the traditional institution will continue to work towards the peace of the South-West.

In his remarks, Adams urged the Buhari administration to make sure that the southwest region and the country are safe for all.

Adams stressed that the government had the powers to enhance the quality of education and improve the standard of living of Nigerians.