Gunmen kill Kogi pension commissioner, Akeweje

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed Hon. Adebayo Solomon Akeweje, the Commissioner in the Kogi State Pension Board.

According to reports, he was shot dead on Saturday evening, May 1 along Yagba – Ilorin Road in Kogi State.

Akeweje’s driver, who also got shot, managed to drive the vehicle to Egbe town before he eventually collapsed. He was still unconscious at press time Saturday night.

The corpse of the deceased Commissioner has been deposited at the ECWA Hospital mortuary in Egbe.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government is yet to react to his demise.

However, when questioned, the state police commissioner, Ayuba Ede, said “the incident took place at Eruku general area of Kwara State”.