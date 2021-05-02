Gunmen hit Ebonyi’s Abaomege police station, shoot cop, destroy vehicles

By Christian Ogbonna/Abakaliki

Armed hoodlums on Saturday night attacked Abaomege Police station in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi, carted away valuables and destroyed vehicles.

The Ebonyi Commissioner for Internal Security, Mr Stanley Okoro-Emegha, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Sunday.

Okoro-Emegha described the attack as ‘worrisome’.

“The police division was attacked yesterday, Saturday; it is very unfortunate and worrisome. I urge the police to step up strategy to deal with the hoodlums,” he said.

Sunday Okafor, an eyewitness and resident in the area, who spoke with NAN, said the incident occurred on Saturday night.

“Yes, it happened on Saturday night; the gunmen came and started shooting sporadically; one police officer was shot but we do not know if he is dead.

“The gunmen also destroyed police vehicles and a motorcycle at the division and stole some property,” Okafor alleged.

Ebonyi Police Command Spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odeh could not immediately answer her calls or respond to text messages.