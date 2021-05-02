Gospel singer Mickelo drops “Melody”

By Taiwo Okanlawon

UK-based Nigerian gospel artiste, Michael Ibunkunoluwa Odushola popularly known as Mickelo has released a new single titled “Melody”.

Mickelo describes Melody as a thanksgiving offering to God for showing up for him and just every other believer who believes in God in trying times.

In his words “ God showed up for me and set me free and told me to rejoice and see my breakthrough, victory and blessings coming my way”.

Born June 14th 1983 in Lagos State Nigeria, Mickelo has spent about 9 years in the ministry and has carved a niche for himself as a true and Annointed Worshiper.

His first album “Heart of Worship” was released in 2015 followed by a single titled Praise Redefined which features Infinite Code in 2019.

The Gospel minister, who is currently working on an album, is hopeful to collaborate with other top gospel acts like Sammie Okposo, Mike Abdul and Uche Agu.

Download and Stream Melody Here.