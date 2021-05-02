FAAN commends Makinde for Ibadan Airport upgrade

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has applauded Governor Seyi Makinde for upgrading the local airport in Ibadan, Oyo state.

According to FAAN, the Ibadan Airport attains Category 6 Status, which is noteworthy and commendable.

A statement by Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, said that the commendation for the governor was contained in a letter with Ref No FAAN/IB/AM/421C/VOLI dated 29th April 2021.

The letter which was signed by the Airport’s Manager, Aiyenuro Oghenetega E. said that the Airport management appreciated Governor Makinde for his efforts.

FAAN sang high praise of the Oyo state government for committing resources to the process of attaining the CAT 6 status and recognition by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

They noted that the feat was an exclusive achievement of the Makinde Administration.

“With a deep sense of gratitude, I humbly write to appreciate and congratulate Your Excellency on the recent attainment of the Category 6 status of the Fire Cover for the Ibadan Airport. Your administration is indeed tailored to be subservient to the yearnings and well-being of the people of the State and this can be adjudged through this laudable achievement.

“Oyo State has been part of the process of the attainment of the Cat 6 status vis-a-vis recognition by NCAA from the inception. The management of FAAN is aware and appreciative of all the human and material resources the State has committed to ensuring this feat is achieved in record time.

“I wish to state, therefore, that this feat may be pronounced as the exclusive achievement of this administration. I assure you sir that your name will remain indelible in the sands of time.

“Once again, please accept our heartfelt appreciation. We pray that the Almighty will continue to strengthen you as well as your entire team for greater exploit and grant you answers to your numerous concerns for the Airport and the State in general.”