Buhari mourns former Bauchi Grand Khadi, Ahmad Ibrahim

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sadness over the death of the former Bauchi State Grand Khadi Alhaji Ahmad Rufai Ibrahim.

In a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Buhari described the deceased as “a great religious scholar and jurist who left an untainted record of integrity.”

“The late Grand Khadi was a man of sterling virtues who did his job with the fear of God and dispensed justice impartially.”

“Being a judge is a litmus test of a man’s integrity and I’m proud to say that the late Ahmad Rufai Ibrahim passed this test during his brilliant career in the judiciary.”

Meanwhile, the President extended his condolences to family members and the Bauchi State Government.

Thereafter, he prayed to Allah to grant the deceased paradise for his good deeds and forgive his shortcomings.