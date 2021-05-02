Home Nigeria News Bello: Video of Boko Haram forcefully converting people to Islam fake

Bello: Video of Boko Haram forcefully converting people to Islam fake

By
Muhamin Olowoporoku
-
Niger Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello asks NSEMA to help IDPs
Niger Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello asks NSEMA to help IDPs
Niger Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello debunks video of Boko Haram converting people to Islam forcefully
Niger Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello debunks video of Boko Haram converting people to Islam forcefully

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello debunked a video now going viral on social media of Boko Haram elements forcefully converting people to Islam.

The video of Boko Haram of terrorists forcing Niger State residents to convert to Islam was shared by former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode on Twitter.

“Boko Haram and ISWA forcefully converting people to Islam in the parts of Niger state that they have captured, conquered, occupied and flown their flag, he captioned it.

“This is happening just two hours from Abuja! I warned you.”

The Niger State governor in his reaction tweeted that the video was an old video and that it did not originate from Nigeria.

“Please query your sources as this is not Niger State or even Nigeria. We understand that this video is from Ivory Coast lifted from an IG user from the said country.

“We implore you to take this down. Thank you,” Governor Bello tweeted.

RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

  1. Thank you but you will want us to believe that ESN and IPOB are responsible for the spate of attacks in the South East?
    The attacks we all know that are the handiwork of Northerners. Thunderr fire you. What about the armoured tanks they ceased from the Nigerian army?

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© All rights reserved PMNEWSNIGERIA
Skip to toolbar