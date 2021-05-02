Abducted AAU Professor Odia, regains freedom

A former Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Prof. Osadolor Odia, who was abducted last Thursday has been released.

The wife of the Professor, Dr. Amraibure, confirmed to The PUNCH on Sunday.

She said her husband was released on Saturday and reunited with the family after his release.

However, she did not reveal if a ransom was paid to secure the release of her husband.

Odia was said to be on his way to his farm at Egoro, Ekpoma, Thursday morning, when he was kidnapped by the gunmen.

PM News reported how the abductors made contact with the family of the victim and demanded for N18 million ransom.

Dr. Amraibure told Punch I am happy to confirm to you that my husband has been released by the kidnappers. He received treatment for injuries sustained and he has since been discharged from the hospital and rejoined the family.”

When asked what was paid as ransom, she said, “I can’t tell you that. All I can say is that he is hail and hearty.”

A source close to the Edo State Police Command also confirmed the professor’s release, saying “I also heard that he has been released and that the family held a Thanksgiving service.”