753 Machine Gun live ammunition seized in Abakaliki

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

No fewer than 753 live ammunition of General-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) have been intercepted by the police in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

The ammunition were hidden in a sac and were being transported in a commercial vehicle from Abakaliki to Umuahia in Abia State when they were intercepted by the police.

CP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer in a statement on Sunday said the ammunition were intercepted by operatives of the Ebonyi State Command.

According to him, the intelligence-driven covert operation led to the interception and recovery of the deadly ammunition.

He said this was part of efforts by the Force to identify and crack down on criminal networks and supply chains for weapons and ammunition in and around the country.

Mba added that comprehensive investigations aimed at bringing to book all persons linked to the crime were ongoing.

In his words: “The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command have intercepted 753 live ammunition of General-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) concealed in a sac being transported in a commercial vehicle from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State to Umuahia in Abia State.

“The intelligence-driven covert operation, which led to the interception and recovery of the deadly ammunition, is part of efforts by the Force to identify and crack down on criminal networks and supply chains for weapons and ammunition in and around the country.

“Comprehensive investigations aimed at bringing to book all persons linked to the crime are ongoing.”