Workers Day: Sanwo-Olu gifts labour union land

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given labour unions the documents for 10 hectares of Land in Idera, Ibeju Lekki, and Badagry to be used as a housing scheme for workers.

The governor presented the gift to the union today, Saturday at the 2021 Worker’s Day parade at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium Arena, Onikan.

Governor Sanwo-Olu at the event said the state would prioritise the welfare of workers and promised to give leader of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Gbenga Ekundayo and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Funmilayo Sesi official vehicles.

He also promised that in 12 months, a befitting headquarters would be ready for the union.

Sanwo-Olu, who noted that no worker was retrenched during the pandemic, said his administration would work with stakeholders to ensure the judiciary is granted full autonomy.

Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Gbenga Ekundayo thanked the governor.

Ekundayo, also appreciated the governor for investing in roads, and encouraging other employers of labour to retain their workers during the pandemic.

He urged the government to keep supporting the private sector to continue to improve the economy.

The TUC chairman called on the state to keep embarking on training and retraining of workers, provide housing schemes, and improve security.

Chairman of the NLC, Fumilayo Sesisimply thanked the governor for being proactive and showing leadership in the management of COVID-19.

The NLC chairman urged the government to employ more nurses and midwives, and ensure a better package for pensioners.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also opened the Solidarity House of the Permanent Secretariat of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (Lagos State Branch).

The workers day celebration was themed “COVID-19 Pandemic, Social and Economic Crises: Challenges for Jobs, Social Protection and Peoples’ Welfare.