Workers’ Day: Gbajabiamila lauds Nigerian workers

Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has paid tribute to Nigerian workers on this year’s Workers’ Day.

Gbajabiamila in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, noted that Nigerian workers are worthy of being celebrated.

He said the system is stable due to the dedication and sacrifice of workers in the country.

The speaker said that the welfare of workers would remain paramount on the government’s table.

Gbajabiamila promised that the 9th House of Representatives remains committed to improving the working conditions of workers through legislative interventions.

He urged workers to continue giving their best and said the government must keep its side of the bargain to the workers.