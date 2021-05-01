Why TAMPPAN cannot expel Baba Ijesha – Mr. Latin

By Taiwo Okanlawon

The National President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPPAN), Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr. Latin, has reacted to the ongoing sexual assault case against Yoruba actor, Baba Ijesha.

Baba Ijesha, whose real name is Olanrewaju James, was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl under the care of comedienne, Adekola Adekanya, aka Princess.

TAMPPAN had earlier spoken on the defilement allegations leveled against Baba Ijesha, vowing to support the government to ensure that ignoble acts are checked within the society.

However, Mr Latin in an Instagram video stated that he has been receiving calls from different quarters that Baba Ijesha should also be expelled from TAMPPAN.

But Mr Latin said Baba Ijesha was never a member of the association and so there is no need to expel him.

Mr Latin stressed that the best TAMPPAN can do is to condemn Baba Ijesha over the allegation leveled against him as a colleague in the industry.

“We, as an association have condemned the act in totality, that’s the way to go, but a lot of people are calling me to ban him from the association he never belonged to.

“He is a colleague in the industry as an actor, entertainer, and we have done what we have within our power. No right-thinking human being will support molestation or lobby for his release.

“Everyone condemned the act, and I am not an exception and because he is not my member, there is little I can do,” he said.

