Welkin International school breaks another national record

Master Ireoluwa Olajide, a JSS 1 student of Welkin International School breaks national record by taking first position in the America Mathematics Olympiad Competition 10 ( AMC 10) for 2021.

The performance was even more profound when one considers the fact that AMC 10 is meant for JSS 3 and SSS1.

The result shows that as a JSS1 student, he did better than other students in JSS 3 and SSS 1 in Nigeria.

Also, in the just concluded South Africa Olympiad Mathematics Competition, (SAMO) First round, Master Ireoluwa Olajide had perfect score of 100%. This was adjudged an outstanding performance.

Welkin International schools has in recent times been achieving spectacular performances in the State, National and International Competitions.

Some of the performances include overall best in Ogun State in the Mathematical Association of Nigeria 2020, as well as overall best in Nigeria in America Mathematics ( Olympiad) Competition 2020 (AMC)

The Chairman of Welkin International school, Pastor Francis Adebayo Beckley said these performances were achieved through hard work, committed teachers and absolute faith in The Almighty God.

He pleaded with government to pay special attention to the Educational sector of the Economy.

Welkin International schools has two branches, one at Ajibawo Onse Road in Atan Ota and the second is at Apara Ogun street Abebi Ota ,Ota, Ogun State.