Tbliss Fashion launches online store in Nigeria

Oroms Empire launches ‘Tbliss Fashion’, an online clothing store in Nigeria. The fashion store is focused on women’s wear, bags, men’s clothing, children’s clothes, shoes, accessories, and other fashion styles.

The company who is dedicated to providing affordable trendy outfits begins full operation in Nigeria from May 1.

Due to the current global crisis with the COVID-19 pandemic, online shopping is growing drastically and customers are looking for the safest and most convenient way to shop.

Tbliss fashion online store caters to customers in Nigeria, Canada, and the United States. The store aims to offer stylish top-notch quality products to online shoppers around the globe.

Speaking at an interview recently, Oroma Amadi, CEO of Tbliss Fashion, stated that she is thrilled to launch the online store especially with the increasing demand for online shopping due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She believes that the beauty of fashion speaks volume with style and Tbliss fashion is committed to making stylish outfits available to its customers.

“Creating Tbliss fashion is a dream come true for us and we believe in providing trendy and stylish outfits for young adults, women, men, and children. We also understand the economic situation the world has been thrown into that’s why we ensure our prices are economical. Our distinction is in the quality of our products, all items are imported from Turkey and we guarantee the best quality,” she said.

The organization currently delivers products to customers in Nigeria, Canada, and the United States, and is looking forward to expansion opportunities.

Customers make their orders on the website; payment is also made electronically and order is delivered to their doorstep. This saves customers the stress of in-store shopping.

Customers are urged to visit the website https://tblissfashion.com/ and start shopping today.

Tbliss is a Business-to-Customer online clothing platform (Powered by Oroms Empire).