Rapper Blaqbonez releases “Sex Over Love” album

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian rapper and Afro hip-hop artiste Emeka Akumefule, better known as Blaqbonez, has unveiled his anticipated album dubbled ‘Sex Over Love.’

The 14-track album which dropped on Friday 30, features Tiwa Savage, South African rapper Nasty C, Joeboy, Amaarae, Buju, Cheque, PsychoYP, 1da Banton, Laycon, and Bad Boy Timz.

Speaking on the release of the project, the rapper said: ‘This project has been a long time coming. It was the result of sleepless nights at the studio, countless edits, fine-tuning and perseverance. I’m glad the world finally gets to hear it. Let’s get it!’”

“This album is my truth, my reality and I finally can share it with the world. ‘Sex Over Love’ is out now. Enjoy ✨,” he wrote on Instagram.

This is Balqbonez’s 13th body of work and fourth official body of work after Bad Boy Blaq, Bad Boy Blaq Re-Up and Mr. Boombastic. From the album, Blaqbonez has released the singles ‘Haba’ and ‘BBC.’

In 2019, he released ‘Mr. Boombastic’ which debuted at #1 on Apple Music’s top album chart. It also follows after his previous work: ‘Bad Boy Blaq’ (2018) and Bad Boy Blaq Re-Up’ (2019).

Blaqbonez at the age of 16 won Terry tha Rapman’s Zombie competition and featured on his album ‘World Domination’ alongside Olamide, Vector, Mode 9, Spellz which was released in 2012. Five years later, Blaqbonez featured Terry on one of his projects.

He emerged 1st runner-up in Vector (rapper)’s king kong competition, won the Rhythm FM Freestyle Fury, and became RhythmFm’s artiste of the month.

He is currently signed to Chocolate City, one of the top music labels in Africa.

Download and Stream “Sex over Love“.