PDP confirms talks with lawmakers “trapped in APC”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in the House of Representatives to stop whining over the decision of its members to quit the party.

The opposition party said the APC lawmakers made the decision in the face of widespread discontentment trailing the failures of the Buhari administration to address the rising insecurity and excruciating economic hardship ravaging the country.

The PDP also berated the APC leadership in the House of Representatives for resorting to personal attack on the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, for informing Nigerians of the decision of the APC lawmakers to join forces with the PDP in our quest to rescue our nation from the misrule of the APC.

The statement released by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan said: “” The unwarranted attack on the Minority Leader has further exposed the insensitivity of the APC leadership in the House of Representatives to the killings, kidnapping, bloodletting, violence, hunger and utter hopelessness pervading our country due to the manifest incompetence and divisiveness of the Buhari-led APC administration.

“The attack further shows that the APC leadership in the House is insensitive to the fact that our nation is heading to a failed state; that all parts of our nation are practically under siege; that Nigerians can no longer move freely around our country, as terrorists, bandits and kidnappers have taken over towns, communities and highways in various parts of our country, and that President Buhari-led APC has no solution, having been overwhelmed by the demands of governance.

“The PDP counsels the APC leadership in the House of Representatives to note that the move by the lawmakers is in consonance with the wishes and aspiration of the vast majority of their constituents and Nigerians across board, who are fed up with the failures of the APC administration.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our party confirms being in talks with patriotic Nigerians who are trapped in the APC; who are fed up with the incompetence, lies, falsehood and corruption in the APC administration and, as such, ready to join forces with our party to rescue our nation.

“The PDP had earlier alerted Nigerians that the APC had resorted to gaging its members from speaking out against the failure of the Buhari Presidency and the APC to tackle insecurity in our country.

“Such undemocratic enterprise cannot help the APC as Nigerians have already seen that the party is a scam and that its administration is a total failure.

“Nigerians have seen that APC is a platform that does not care about the people and as such cannot be a place for any individual who has the interest and wellbeing of our nation at heart.”