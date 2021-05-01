Osun civil servants honour Oyetola



By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Association Of Civil Servants Of Nigeria, Osun State branch has honoured Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State with the Award of Excellence for his landmark achievements in the state.

The award was presented on Friday during a courtesy call to the Governor in his office by the members of the Association.

Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Jacob Adekomi, decorated Governor Oyetola for his landmark achievements in the State, as part of activities marking the 2021 workers Day.

Among the association members are Chairman, Trade Union Congress, Comrade Adebowake Adekola, Chairman, Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) Comrade Bayo Adejumo, Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Hon Timothy Owoeye, among others.