Notorious bandit leader Daudawa who led kidnap of Kankara students killed

Notorious bandit leader, Auwalun Daudawa, who led the kidnap of over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State, has bee killed.

It was gathered that Daudawa had laid down his arms and accepted Governor Bello Matawalle’s peace initiative on February 8.

But a few days ago, it was reported that Daudawa had returned to the forest to continue his banditry.

Government sources told Channels Television that the bandit has been killed.

Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs in Zamfara State, Abubakar Dauran told Channels Television that Daudawa left Gusau day two days ago.

He had reportedly told some people that he was going to attend one of his relatives’ wedding.

According to the commissioner, the bandit rustled over 100 cows and killed the herdsman in charge.

He said in retaliation, some people around the area organised and killed him too.