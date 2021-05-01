No survivor in Lekki fatal accident: Seven youths dead

By Daniels Ekugo

Seven youths have been killed in a fatal accident that occurred on Lekki-Epe Expressway on Saturday after a Lexus SUV ran into a truck.

The incident reportedly occurred around 1.00am on Saturday.

Lagos Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, confirmed the tragedy in a statement.

He said the crash involved a Lexus SUV with registration number AGL953GQ which ran into a moving Howo truck with registration number ICT-15E-025 killing all occupants in the Lexus SUV.

“A total number of seven adults, comprising two male, 5 female lost their lives in the crash. All the corpses were deposited at the morgue,” Ogungbemide said.

He condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Ogungbemide further appealed to parents to always monitor their wards, and should always advise them to avoid reckless driving, over-speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, especially when they have reasons to go for social outing.

He said whosoever would drive should abstain from drinking.

“We will not rest on our oars in sensitising and enlightening the road users on the need to drive with common sense speed and obey road traffic rules and regulations to reduce crashes on our roads.

“While we commiserate with the families of the deceased, we enjoin all road users to be careful whenever they are behind the wheels. This kind of accident and losses are preventable.

“The Command will continue to sustain her mandate of reducing crashes and fatalities,” he said.