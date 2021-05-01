Nigerian Folajimi who died saving a woman nominated for bravery award

British-Nigerian, the 20-year-old Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, who died after jumping into the River Thames to rescue a woman, has been nominated for a bravery award.

Police have said it is ‘absolutely right’ that he is nominated for the award from the Royal Humane Society.

The force is also looking to award him with a commendation from Commissioner Ian Dyson.

Jimi was on his way home from work around midnight on April 26 when he saw the woman fell from London Bridge.

After diving in to rescue her, the woman and another man who also jumped into the water were rescued by the Coastguard and the Metropolitan Police’s river unit, but Jimi was not found after a search for more than an hour.

Police then said a body which was later formally identified to be that of Jimi was discovered at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

A City of London Police spokesperson said: ‘We feel that is absolutely right to recognise the bravery and selfless actions of Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, known as Jimi.

‘To honour his memory and heroism, we have contacted the Royal Humane Society to start the nomination process for their bravery award, and we are also looking to award Jimi a commissioner’s commendation from the City of London Police.

‘Our thoughts remain with his friends and family at this difficult time.’

As the plans were announced, his family paid tribute to him, describing him as an ‘loving son’ and ‘best friend’ who is ‘irreplaceable’.

In statements through the police, his father Michael Adewole, 63, said: ‘Jimi is a loving son and my best friend. He has a good heart and always willing to help everyone around him. I’ll forever miss him.’

