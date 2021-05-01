Nigerian Christian Nwosu swindles Indian police officer

The Delhi Police in India has arrested a Nigerian, Tochukwu Christian Nwosu who swindled a senior police officer of $1,309 on the pretext of sending money to his close friend in the United States.

The police have recovered from the Nigerian five mobile phones used in the crime, six ATM cards issued in the name of different persons and five chequebooks.

“Delhi Police have arrested a Nigerian national who cheated a senior police officer of Rs 97,000 on the pretext of sending money to his close friend in the US”, the Delhi Police said in a media release.

“Five mobile phones used in the crime, six ATM cards in name of different persons and five cheque books recovered,” the police said, according to a report by ANI.

According to the police, on April 19, a senior police officer reported being swindled of Rs 97,000 from his Central Bank of India, Defence Colony branch bank account by some unknown fraudster on the pretext of requesting to send money to his close USA based friend through WhatsApp call.

But after cross-checking with his friend, he realised that he had been cheated, said the police.

During the course of the investigation, the team analysed beneficiary account details and other documents related to the account and during analysis, it was revealed that the accused was roaming in the area of Chhattarpur and Uttam Nagar.

Tochukwu Christian Nwosu was arrested on April 30.