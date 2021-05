By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigeria’s latest Afro Pop sensation Olanrewaju Micheal Nasir, also known as Monas PD has finally released a new freestyle single titled “Like”.

Monas PD teams up with Indigenous rapper, Wale Turner and Citiboi to make this smooth mid-tempo freestyle vibe.

In the song, Wale Turner’s fire hook set the right tone for Monas PD’s eclectic delivery and Citiboi’s killer rap verse to make this addictive melody.

Like (Freestyle) was produced by Citiboi.

Stream and Download Here.