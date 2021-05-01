Mbaka victim of use and dump: Ohanaeze

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has lent its voice to the war of words between Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka and the presidency.

the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka had earlier in the week called for the President’s resignation or impeachment over his handling of the security challenges in the country.

In response to Mbaka’s call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation, the presidency on Friday said the priest was angry over President Buhari’s failure to give him a contract after he had made the request.

Reacting to the development through a statement issued by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze said Mbaka “is a victim of use and dump.”

The Ohanaeze scribe, who blamed Mbaka for delving into politics in the first place, urged him to “go home and sin no more.”

“What is happening recently between Fr. Mbaka and the presidency is quite a sad one. We see it as a relationship gone sour. We remember how they both enjoyed a robust relationship, with Fr. Mbaka campaigning vigorously for Buhari both during his first and second tenure.

“But now that the marriage has collapsed, the hell appears to have been let loose, with the presidency trying hard to mess Mbaka up. But we have one question for Garba Shehu: ‘is Fr. Mbaka the only priest that visits Aso Rock? What of Adeboye? What of Kumuyi and many others? This is a clear case of use and dump,” Isiguzoro said.

He, however, said he believes Mbaka had learnt his lessons, adding “what he should do now is to deflate all these politicians who are running the country aground; after that he should cease from meddling into politics going forward. He should concentrate on his healing ministry and leave politics for politicians.

“Mbaka might have made some mistakes and overstepped his boundaries joining politicians, but definitely he exhibited courage to speak truth to power, he must have realized his mistakes. But why should Presidency cast aspersions on him for saying the truth?

“Mbaka has been forgiven for coming back to his senses. He should go and sin no more.

“Mbaka henceforth, should speak truth to power and stand by the suffering people of the southeast,” Isiguzoro further stated.