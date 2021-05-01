May Day: Obasa sends message to Nigerian workers

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa, has thanked Nigerian workers for keeping faith in the country’s progress and helping to keep it strong.

The Speaker, a former chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, gave the commendation in a message to celebrate May Day with Nigerian workers.

According to the Speaker, the workers in the country have shown, overtime, that they believe in the country and what it can offer despite its current challenges.

In a statement released in Lagos on Friday by his media office, Obasa urged the workers to continue to keep hope alive that the Nigeria of everybody’s dream would be achieved.

“It is not a mistake that May 1 is dedicated to workers. In Nigeria, everyone understands the sacrifices made by the country’s workers for the day-to-day existence of the population.

“These sacrifices come in different ways, including in the form of hopes, dreams and prayers for a better country. To say these hopes have helped us positively in our journey so far is to say the least.

“I sincerely want to thank our workers at the Lagos State House of Assembly, those in the state’s civil service and in Nigeria for their individual and collective contributions to the success of the legislative arm of government and the country.

“Today in Lagos, we are rated above the common standards of excellence but this is because of the efforts and contributions of our workers, not just to sustain the tempo, but to add that extra to their jobs.

“While I congratulate our workers both in Lagos State and in Nigeria, I urge them to continue to keep being optimistic that the future of our expectations will happen in our lifetime,” Obasa said in the statement.