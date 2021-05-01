LASEPA vows to ensure noiseless Lagos

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has reiterated its determination at ensuring a noiseless environment.

LASEPA through the implementation of the relevant laws of the Agency against noise polluters charged concerned sectors to critically appraise their activities and develop noise management strategies to guide against uncoordinated activities under the guise of business interest.

The General Manager, Dr Dolapo Fasawe disclosed this, during the virtual webinar session to mark the Year 2021 International Noise Awareness Day (INAD) on Wednesday.

The theme, “Protect your Hearing; Protect Your Health”, according to her, was to address the negative impact of noise on hearing, health and quality of life of citizens and also promote a peaceful environment in tandem with the THEMEs pillars of the state.

“All over the world, the last Wednesday of the month of April is celebrated annually as the International Noise Awareness Day, with a view to sensitize the public on the importance of noise Pollution control, its implication on human health and serve as a call for action and collaboration between regulators and stakeholders to collectively curb the menace and promote a healthy culture for a serene environment, synonymous of smart cities, like Lagos.

“While it is understandable that noise is an essential component of urban development that cannot be totally eliminated, but can be controlled to an acceptable level,” she said.

According to her, the government is disposed to the fundamental right of individuals to the religion of choice, right to fellowship, entrepreneur drives, but with total consideration and respect for the right of others to a reasonably quiet environment and peaceful living.

All activities that tend to promote disunity, disaffection and chaos amongst the residents must be totally shunned.

She also attributed the high rate of noise pollution being witnessed in the state to the springing up of illegal buildings and indiscriminate conversion of residential properties to religious/leisure use.

Adding that the new urban development plan for the state is embedded with practical and recommended strategies to keep noise pollution within an acceptable level and protect innocent citizens from dangers inherent in constant exposure to noise pollutions.

To achieve result, she mentioned that her agency has increased its drive for advocacy to encourage self-regulation and voluntary compliance, while failures to abide shall be met with strict consequences.

She listed the following as part of measures to be taken by the government to regulate noise and which include implementing policies and regulations to enforce and restrict the use of noisy generators indiscriminate use of sirens, vehicle horns in certain places and use of loudspeakers in public places.

In addition, Fasawe reiterated that her agency would ensure that new entertainment and religious facilities are soundproofed before granting approvals while Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) shall be conducted on existing buildings to ensure structural capability and failure to abide attracts strict consequences.

While declaring the summit open the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Environmental services, Mrs. Belinda Aderonke Odeneye commended LASEPA for not relenting on its oars to bequeath to the people a friendly and conducive environment devoid of environmental hazards.

She called for the cooperation and support of all in the fight against noise pollution as the government alone cannot do it.

The panellists, who were drawn from various interest sectors such as religion, entertainment, industrial and hospitality, unanimously agreed that their practices should be guided by the doctrine of good neighbourliness with due consideration for the host community and further expressed their readiness to support the government in achieving its objective by complying with laid down regulations of the state.