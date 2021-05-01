Kankara district head suspended over ties with bandits

The Katsina Emirate Council has announced the suspension of the District Head of Kankara LGA for having ties with bandits.

Alhaji Mamman Ifo, Secretary of the Emirate Council, disclosed the suspension of the Kankara district head, Alhaji Yusuf Lawal to BBC (Hausa) in an interview on Friday.

He said the emirate council took the decision following reports and complaints from security agencies and some residents of the district.

He also disclosed that the emirate has constituted a committee to investigate the allegation thoroughly.

In the same vein, Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle also announced the suspension of Alhaji Surajo Namakkah, Badarawa District Head of Shinkafi Emirate Council, for conferring a traditional title on a military officer arrested for allegedly selling ammunition to bandits in Zamfara State.

According to reports, the military officer was recently apprehended with 20 rounds of 62mm live ammunition at the point of handing over the ammunition to one Kabiru Bashiru of Maniya village, Shinkafi Emirate, having allegedly collected an advance payment of N100,000 from bandits.

The Governor also commended security agencies for arresting one Dr Kamarawa who is allegedly responsible for supplying army uniforms and drugs to bandits operating around Zamfara.

The suspect had in his possession four sets of military camouflage and army identification cards when he was arrested.

The governor appreciated the support of heads of security agencies in the state in the fight against banditry and equally seeks the cooperation of the people in providing genuine information on criminals.