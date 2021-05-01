Insecurity: Kwara CP inaugurates joint security patrol

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara, CP Mohammed Bagega, has inaugurated a joint Police/Vigilante Security patrol, aimed at tackling rising insecurity in the southern part of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, Asp. Ajayi Okasanmi, after Bagega’s meeting with members of Kwara South communities, on Saturday in Ilorin.

The CP said the meeting was called to rub minds and exchange information, on ways of tackling security concerns in the communities, especially in Irepodun, Okeero and Ekiti local government areas (LGA’s), on alleged herdsmen/kidnapping activities.

He assured the communities that the police command was able and capable of protecting their lives and property.

The CP reiterated the need for peaceful coexistence, the gains in having each other’s back, and the advantages of consultations with one another whenever there were contentious issues.

According to him, the Nigerian constitution permits citizens to reside wherever they deem comfortable but does not give room for any act of criminality, and so it is pertinent that settlers live in peace with their host communities.

He also enjoined the people not to shelter criminals, but should always give police information on suspicious elements or activities.

Bagega, while urging youths to eschew violence, also warned of the consequences of taking the law into their hands, because the police would ensure that the full weight of the law was felt by anyone found culpable.

The CP, who held a closed-door meeting with the vigilance group, disclosed after that the professional hunters were admonished to be diligent, proactive and gather more intelligence within the ambit of the law.

He, however, advised the vigilance group to always carry out operations in liaison with security agencies, and under strict supervision of Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) of their area.

The CP thereafter inaugurated a joint patrol of the axis by police and vigilante groups.

Traditional rulers, such as Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, the Olomu of Omuaran, Oba Samuel Dada, the Alofa of Ilofa and Dr. Olusegun Rotimi, the Obajisun of Ayedun kingdom, all attended the event.

The traditional rulers, all spoke in one accord about the security challenges in the state and the country at large, and the way forward.

The royal fathers pledged their cooperation with the command in stemming the tide of insecurity and called for the deployment of more policemen to their domains for effective policing.