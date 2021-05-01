Gunmen shoot two policemen dead, burn five vehicles in Akwa Ibom

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) have raided the Police Station at Ibiaku Ntok Okpo in Ikono Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 1, 2021 at about 3.00am.

Spokesman, Akwa Ibom Police Command, SP Odiko MacDon confirmed the attack and death of the officers.

He said the Chairman of Ikono Local Government Area received a distress call about the invasion of the Police Station at Ibiaku Ntok Okpo by criminals alleged to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) by 3.00am.

He stated that in the ensuing melee, two police officers were killed, five vehicles burnt, and a policewoman on night duty was critically injured.

MacDon added that the flag hoisted at the police station was stolen and that destructive acts carried out by the invaders.

He assured that the chairman, in collaboration with relevant security agencies, was working assiduously to ensure the situation was contained.

MacDon said necessary measures would be put in place to forestall further re-occurrences.