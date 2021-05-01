Gov. Zulum hands over to deputy Umar Kadafur

By Michael Adeshina

Governor of Borno State Babagana Umara Zulum has handed over the government of Borno state to his deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur.

Zulum had on April 23, 2021, written to the Borno Assembly, seeking the lawmakers’ approval to proceed on 21 days vacation.

The Governor had also requested that in compliance with provisions of section 190 (1) of the constitution, which made him notify the House, the Assembly should approve the Deputy Governor to serve as acting Governor throughout the 21 days, in order to constitutionally give him the full powers to handle Borno State’s affairs without resort to the Governor.

However, a statement on Saturday by Zulum’s spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, said the Borno State House of Assembly has approved the governor’s request.

The statement added that the approval was conveyed by the Assembly’s speaker, Abdulkarim Lawan, in a letter dated April 26, 2021.

The statement further said: “Governor Zulum has directed all Government officials and institutions to fully comply with his transmission of power.”

Kadafur will now serve as acting governor from April 29 to May 19, 2021.