Despite police ban, Yoruba nation holds Abeokuta rally [VIDEO]

Yoruba nation agitators are currently on the streets of Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital despite the ban by the police on the rally.

The Ogun State Police Command had on Friday warned agitators of the Oduduwa nation to shelve their planned mass rally which was billed to hold yesterday.

Reports have it that the agitators, who are dressed in various local outfits, marched through Ake palace to access other parts of the state capital.

A leader of the group, while addressing the people, said “we had spoken with the police. Nobody can stop us from walking freely on our fatherland.

“That’s Alake’s palace, we are going there. They all know we are fighting their cause. They know we want to save them from the Fulanis.

“Yorubas can plan a seven-day battle for seven years. What we are doing now is preparation. Just continue repeating that what we want is the Yoruba nation.

“Do not fight anybody. We are not criminals. We are not here to attack anybody. We did not come here with any weapons. What we want is a Yoruba nation.”

See video https://fb.watch/5cZ102diZR/