Customs men raid Ibadan market for imported rice

By Suleiman Shehu/Ibadan

Men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone A stormed Oja Oba in Ibadan in the early hours of Saturday and carted away truckloads of imported rice.

The officers broke into shops and warehouses in the market, taking away no fewer than eight truckloads of bags of rice.

It was the second time in less than a month that the Customs men raided an Ibadan market.

Bodija Market was similarly raided few weeks ago.

The Public Relations Officer of NCS, FOU Zone A, Mr Theophilus Duniya, confirmed Saturday’s operation in a telephone interview with NAN in Ibadan.

Duniya said the act which established the service empowered it to break into any shop or warehouse whenever it suspects contraband items are stocked in them.

“Yes an operation was carried out at the market.

” I cannot ascertain the numbers of bags of rice that were evacuated presently.

“Normally after interception, examination are conducted where the bags are counted to ascertain the number.

” As I speak with you, I am yet to get those information but I can confirm to you that there was an operation and some bags of rice were evacuated.

“The act establishing the service empowers men and officers of the service to break into any shop or warehouse upon reasonable suspicion of prohibited items stocked therein, with or without warrant,” Duniya said.