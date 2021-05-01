Burna Boy: I want to be the greatest

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular music star, Damini Ogulu a.k.a Burna Boy has said he wants to be the greatest musician.

The Grammy award-winner said this in an interview with GQ Magazine, saying he has to choose between greatness or death.

Burna Boy said the decision inspired his success, up to the global stage.

“Following several collaborations with foreign artists of African heritage, I just made up my mind that I wanted it all. I wanted to be the greatest

“That’s when it hit me really hard that I had to do it. It was that or death.”

Burna Boy also said his recent Grammy Awards broke the mental cycle among people that certain things are unachievable.

“I was not celebrating because of myself. It was almost as if I had broken a mental cycle of our people. Our people had been very mentally oppressed to feel like they could not do certain things, and that certain things were unreachable.”