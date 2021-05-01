Buhari congratulates Blueprint publisher, Mohammed Idris at 55

President Muhammadu Buhari today felicitates with a media guru, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, on his 55th birthday.

Buhari joined family members and friends to celebrate with the General Secretary of Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), an influential media and communications entrepreneur, whose profile continues to rise.

Buhari in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, congratulates Idris, the Kakaki of Nupe, who is Chairman of Bifocal Group, owners of WEFM 106.3 and publisher of Blueprint newspaper.

He saluted his courage to invest in the vibrant and dynamic Nigerian media industry while working diligently to always ensure fairness, balance and accuracy.

The president extolls the General Secretary of NPAN for also expanding frontiers of news reporting in the country by exploring the use of local languages, which promotes awareness and inclusiveness while noting his efforts in setting up a foundation that caters for the underprivileged in the society.

Apart from investing in media and communications, Buhari notes the footprints of the Chairman of Bifocal Group in other sectors of the economy, which include tourism, construction, logistics and a budding interest in politic.

He prayed that almighty God will expand his coast, grant him longer life and good health.