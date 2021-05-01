Bauchi governor to complete ongoing road projects

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi on Saturday promised to complete ongoing road constructions especially in rural areas toward enhancing road transportation across the state.

Bagudu disclosed this when he visited Zabdo village in Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi to ascertain the level of completion of ongoing projects.

The governor assured that his administration would do its best to complete ongoing road construction linking Fakon Sarki-Sabla Zabarma, Sabla Maisamari-Zabdo-Bayawa.

Bagudu also pledged commitment to the provision of socio-economic amenities with emphasis on water supply, school, healthcare services, agriculture support and electricity supply.

He drove through the newly constructed road from Bubuce to Bayawa which, he acknowledged, was executed to his satisfaction.

Elsewhere, the governor paid a private visit to a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Uthman Mohammed, at his residence in Argungu to wish him quick recovery after returning from treatment.

Mohammed expressed gratitude to the governor for his sympathy, empathy and benevolence toward uplifting the welfare of his people.