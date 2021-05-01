Barcelona to appeal Koeman’s suspension

By Taiwo Okanlawon

FC Barcelona have said they will appeal against the suspension given to Ronald Koeman by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF)’s Competition Committee.

Spanish FA (RFEF) gave Barcelona manager a two-match ban for misconduct during their 2-1 defeat at home to Granada on Thursday.

Koeman who was given a red card will miss the visit of LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid, but his suspension starts with Sunday’s trip to his former club Valencia.

Koeman was sent off the field, after Darwin Machis equalised for Granada at the Nou Camp.

The referee in his post-match report said the Barca coach, having already been warned about his behaviour, spoke degradingly to the fourth official, shouting “What a character” at him.

The suspension, handed down by the RFEF Competition Committee, comes under the umbrella of “acts of disparagement or thoughtlessness towards referees, directors or sporting authorities,” for which two games is the standard punishment.

According to Barcelona, the red card was the first for Koeman as Barça coach.