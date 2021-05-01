Access Bank staff Osunjuyigbe arrested for alleged diversion of N34m

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

A staff of Access Bank PLC, Elizabeth Modupe Osunjuyigbe has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for allegedly diverting over N34 million.

She was arrested by the EFCC on Friday, April 30, 2021.

A statement issued by EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Iwujaren, said the Lagos Zonal Office of the commission made the arrest.

The EFCC said the suspect allegedly sent a fraudulent request sometime in January to the Branch Service Manager of Access Bank, Adeola Odeku, Lagos State, to issue a draft of the sum of N31, 330, 165. 00 in favour of one Best Timland Nigeria Limited.

The commission said investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly forged a solicitor’s letter dated January 19, 2021 directing the bank to issue the draft in favour of Best Timland.

The statement said she claimed that the request was for the payment of rent to the landlord of one of the bank’s branches in Akwa-Ibom State.

The EFCC said the suspect would soon be charged to court.