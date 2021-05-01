2023: APC youths want presidency zoned to North Central

The All Progressives Congress (APC) youths across the 17 local government areas of Plateau have called on the party to zone the 2023 presidential seat to the North Central Region.

Dr Shendam Solomon, the spokesman for the youths and a former APC youth leader, made the call while speaking with newsmen in Jos on Saturday, after an emergency meeting.

Solomon said that zoning the number one seat to the region would guarantee justice, equity and fairness after the zone had been shut out since Nigeria’s independence.

According to him, 2023 offers the party leadership the opportunity to correct the injustice meted to the region.

“We want to appeal to the leadership of the APC to zone the 2023 presidential seat to the North Central for justice, equity and fairness.

“The North Central geopolitical zone has been shut out of the presidential seat since the nation got independence in 1960.

“The injustice against the North Central is unfair, and 2023 offers the party leaders the opportunity to correct it by zoning the Presidency to North Central,” Solomon said.

He also said the region had the most consistent political and social ideology that was pan-Nigeria, with successive leaders who had promoted unity and stability at every time in history.

Also, a youth from Jos North, Ibrahim Awulu, said zoning the presidency to the North Central would assuage the long years of being abandoned as a people and a region.

Awulu added that the region was a unifying factor in Nigeria and would bring about lasting peace in the nation if given the chance.