10 women crushed to death in Imo

By
Michael Adesina
-
Truck crushes 10 women in Imo market
Truck crushes 10 women in Imo market

10 women have been confirmed dead in Imo State on Saturday after a truck fell inside a market in Nkwommiri in the Nwangele Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred after the truck lost its brakes and crushed the women who were trading on the roadside market.

Truck crashes into Imo roadside market

A youth leader in the market, Adolphus said some of the victims were crushed into a nearby river.

“The worst has happened here. A truck that lost its brakes has killed women trading on the road at Nkwommir,” he told an online news platform.

Another community leader, Frank Ozuruigbo, said that the community was working with government officials to rescue those who were trapped.

The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, also confirmed the incident.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.