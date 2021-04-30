Your call for Buhari’s impeachment ungodly: APC knocks Fr. Mbaka

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said the Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka, acted in an ungodly manner by calling for the impeachment or resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC in a statement signed by Deputy National publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, said Mbaka’s call constitutes a threat to democratic rule in the country.

The party said it was unfortunate that Mbaka who is expected to deploy all known spiritual means of ensuring peaceful coexistence among Nigerians went out of his ways to make such pronouncement in pursuit of his selfish desires.

APC said Mbaka should act like Jesus who calmed the storm in the book of Mark 4: 35-40.

APC said: “One will wonder whom Father Mbaka is emulating because the Lord Jesus Christ did not threaten to bring down the government during his own time, in fact, Jesus Christ obeyed and honoured constituted authority. That’s why he paid his tax.

“We are calling on Father Mbaka to concentrate on his spiritual calling and stop speaking like politicians who it is obvious he (Mbaka) has been dining and wining with. If Mbaka has found another political ally, it is better to leave political message for politicians.

“Calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to either resign or be impeached because of the current challenges is ungodly. Father Mbaka should not, however, take his luck too far because there are lot to tell the Vatican and the Pope about his person and his sources of inspiration.”

The statement further called on other clerics to emulate the likes of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and Pastor WF Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Bible Ministry and many other men of God who will rather fast and pray to avert a crisis in the country instead of threatening the government of the day.

The statement added that Mbaka’s utterances were capable of breaching the peace in the country.

The party, however, threatened to drag Mbaka to the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church and the Pope if he (Mbaka) does not repent from his alleged divisive role in the country.