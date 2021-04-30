We will defeat evil forces marauding in parts of Nigeria – Buhari

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday made it clear that the nation would defeat evil forces marauding about in different parts of the country.

Buhari spoke when he met with service chiefs at the State House, Abuja over rising insecurity in the country.

Buhari’s views were echoed by the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major-General Babagana Monguno (retd.)

Monguno said concerned about the persisting security challenges in parts of the country, Buhari summoned a crucial meeting of the National Security Council today as he continued to frontally confront the situation in the country.

He said at Friday’s meeting, the president made it abundantly clear that while the insurgents, bandits and criminals are still at it, he has no doubt that the Nigerian security agencies and “all of us as a nation will certainly overcome all the current security problems and defeat the forces of evil marauding about in different parts of the country.

“While the criminals continue to test the will of the Nigerian government, the President and the council which adjourned today’s critical meeting until Tuesday morning to receive further briefings from the security chiefs, are set and determined to decisively end the assault on the nation and will do all that it takes.”

Monguno added that Buhari is very prepared to take profound measures in the wider interest of the people and the Nigerian nation.

“He said there shall be no relenting until peace and security are significantly restored in our communities,” he stated.