Revealed: Father Mbaka visits Buhari with 3 contractors, demands contracts

By Abankula

The Buhari Presidency has released a stunning revelation about its once-upon-a-time friend, Father Ejike Mbaka and why he has abandoned President Buhari.

In a statement, Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu suggested that Mbaka has jumped the Buhari ship because Buhari turned him down, when he visited him, demanding contracts.

Shehu did not state exactly when Mbaka made the visit. But he said the man came with three contractors.

But on the day in question, Shehu said Mbaka demanded contracts.

“Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors.

“The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support”, Garba said.

It was in a way the Presidency’s response to Mbaka’s denouncement of Buhari as a failed leader and his apology for backing him in 2015 and 2019.

Mbaka, to the shock of Aso Rock, also called for Buhari’s impeachment.

In response, the Presidency has chosen to disrobe him and bring him to the secular sphere naked.

It said Mbaka became a Buhari renegade because Buhari turned down his request for contracts.

“This is what is eating Father Mbaka,” Shehu said about Mbaka’s political volte-face

Read the full statement:

“An outsider distilling the avalanche of verbiage, will be surprised that after supporting the President two times to win the Presidency, Father Mbaka has made a complete U-Turn, preposterously asking President Buhari to resign or be impeached.

“Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support.

“Anyone familiar with President Buhari knows that he doesn’t break the laid down rules in dealing with contracts or any other government business for that matter. He requested the appropriate authorities to deal with the matter in accordance with laid down rules.

“Inside the Villa, discretion prevailed, that if those pictures and requests were made public, the followers will turn against the religious leader. None of it was released. Now, this is what is eating Father Mbaka.”