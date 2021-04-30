Presidency, Mbaka are blackmailers, scammers – Fayose

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose on Friday said the presidency and the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka are blackmailers and scammers.

Mbaka and the presidency have been engaged in running battle and mudslinging.

Mbaka, a one time supporter of Buhari on Thursday attacked the president, saying God is angry with him and that he should resign following rising insecurity in the country.

He said if Buhari refused to resign, the National Assembly should impeach him.

But the presidency on Friday released a stunning revelation about Mbaka and why he has abandoned President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement, Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu suggested that Mbaka has jumped the Buhari ship because Buhari turned him down, when he visited him, demanding contracts.

But Fayose, in a tweet on Friday said the presidency and Mbaka are scammers and blackmailers and that they did not deserve the attention of Nigerians.

“The Presidency and Father Mbaka are nothing but blackmailers and scammers.

“They don’t deserve the attention of Nigerians,” Fayose tweeted.

However, in presidency’s statement, “Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors.

“The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support.”

It was in a way the Presidency’s response to Mbaka’s denouncement of Buhari as a failed leader and his apology for backing him in 2015 and 2019.