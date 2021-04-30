Police bar Ogun ‘Yoruba Nation’ rally

The Ogun State Police Command has warned agitators of the Oduduwa nation to shelve their planned mass rally scheduled for today in Abeokuta.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command’s spokesman, in a statement, said intelligence report had shown that the organizers of the rally were being sponsored by certain individuals outside the state and the country to destabilize Ogun State.

Oyeyemi cited similar rallies held at Isara, Sagamu and Ajuwon where the agitators blocked highways and made free-flow of traffic very difficult for other road users.

He said operatives of the command had exhibited restraint and absolute calm even in the face of extreme provocations by the organizers of the rallies and their cohorts.

According to him, the command would not perpetually stand by and watch public conducts of some citizens hold others to the ransom and threaten Nigeria’s corporate existence.

Oyeyemi stressed that staging another public rally in any part of Ogun could undermine the relative peace being enjoyed in the entire state.