Pharrell Williams listens to Tiwa Savage’s new EP

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian recording artiste, songwriter, and performer Tiwa Savage is set to release her forthcoming EP dubbed, ‘Water and Garri’.

The singer who recently jets out of the country met legendary American producer and one-half of The Neptunes, Pharrell Williams made a comment about the project.

Pharrell Williams and Tiwa Savage were seen having a conversation in a clip posted on Savage’s Instagram page.

“Had @pharrell listen to my EP WaterAndGarri I made music for the soul and one of my favs just confirmed it @motownrecords @theethiopiandream @siphodlam I need a date to drop this 😍😍 🖤⚔️🙏🏾,” she captioned.

During the conversation, Williams repeatedly pointed to the “soul” in the Nigerian superstar’s music. He then said “That’s a classic” in reference to one of the songs on the EP, which is set to be titled Water and Garri.

The EP is set to be a follow-up to Savage’s last body of work, ‘Celia.’ It would also be her first EP since ‘Sugarcane EP.’