Pastor Chris Oyakhilome becomes grandfather

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder of Believers Loveworld Ministries a.k.a Christ Embassy, celebrated the arrival of his first grandchild Friday.

“So thrilled with boundless joy to welcome my new baby granddaughter, Arielle Rachelle-Marise. We’re all full of praise to the Lord for His priceless gift and grace through Sharon & Phil, parents of the newborn. Glory to God,” he wrote.

The cleric became a grandfather after his first daughter Sharon and her Ghanaian husband Phillip Frimpong welcomed a baby girl on Thursday.

Frimpong announced their first child’s birth on Instagram on Thursday, revealing her name as Arielle Rachelle-Marise Frimpong.

Sharon married her Ghanaian husband, Frimpong back in 2018.